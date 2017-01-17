Vacaville water lab dedication set in Elmira
A dedication of Vacaville's new water quality laboratory at the new $150 million sewer plant will take place at 10 a.m. Jan 26. The lab, located at 6040 Vaca Station Road in Elmira, is the last piece of the wastewater treatment plant project, which is the largest public works venture in the history of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|jam fan
|30
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|8 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|4
|Storms boost Berryessa water levels
|8 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10)
|Jan 12
|Jim
|14
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Jan 1
|Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC