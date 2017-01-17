Vacaville water lab dedication set in...

Vacaville water lab dedication set in Elmira

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A dedication of Vacaville's new water quality laboratory at the new $150 million sewer plant will take place at 10 a.m. Jan 26. The lab, located at 6040 Vaca Station Road in Elmira, is the last piece of the wastewater treatment plant project, which is the largest public works venture in the history of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) 3 hr jam fan 30
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... 8 hr Birds Landing Bob 4
News Storms boost Berryessa water levels 8 hr Birds Landing Bob 2
News Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Jim 14
anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12) Jan 5 Phyllis clewis 19
News Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki... Jan 4 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... Jan 1 Mike 7
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC