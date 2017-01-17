Vacaville Unifieda s new school start times taking shape
Secondary schools, that is, high schools and middle schools, will start no earlier than 8:20 a.m., with elementary school start times beginning no earlier than 8 a.m., Mark Frazier, the district's chief academic officer, told the governing board last week. As he did in previous updates on this matter, he noted that research supports delaying start times for secondary students, since a vast majority of them are sleep-deprived, findings that align with the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at...
|2 hr
|i must be sammie
|4
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|16 hr
|jam fan
|30
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|22 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|4
|Storms boost Berryessa water levels
|22 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10)
|Jan 12
|Jim
|14
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC