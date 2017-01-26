Vacaville Unified leaders meet today for a facilities master plan update
Vacaville Unified leaders will meet this morning in a governing board workshop about the school district's facilities master plan. The workshop comes as several major Measure A projects have been completed or are just getting underway, including the Vacaville High parking lot expansion, relocation of the school's tennis courts and the building of a new 15-classroom building on the north side of the West Monte Vista Avenue campus.
