Vacaville Unified leaders meet today for a facilities master plan update

Vacaville Unified leaders will meet this morning in a governing board workshop about the school district's facilities master plan. The workshop comes as several major Measure A projects have been completed or are just getting underway, including the Vacaville High parking lot expansion, relocation of the school's tennis courts and the building of a new 15-classroom building on the north side of the West Monte Vista Avenue campus.

