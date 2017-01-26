Vacaville Teachers Association president bids classroom, union adieu after long career
After 33 years as a Vacaville Unified teacher, more than five of them as president of the Vacaville Teachers Association, Moira McSweeney is entitled to some self-deprecating humor. “I've had students come back over the years - and some of them are a little older than I would have liked them to be,” she quipped during an interview Thursday in the Educational Services Center, nearly a week after her last day on the job as a longtime second-grade teacher at Cooper Elementary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro...
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|No plea as suspect in 1982 cold-case homicide a...
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville's homeless shelter garners $110,000 (Dec '09)
|Fri
|Homeless
|28
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|Thu
|sammie saw it too
|18
|Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09)
|Jan 25
|Birds Landing Bob
|4,975
|Good Morning Liberal
|Jan 24
|Feather River Fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC