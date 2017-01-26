Vacaville seeks applicants for planning, community services commissions
To be considered, applicants must be 18 years old and reside within the incorporated limits of the city of Vacaville. Planning commissioners Jan Aldrich, Elise Crane, Gregg Spanos and Chrissy Helmer, as well as Community Services Commissioners Jonathan Godinez, Alex Henthorn, Shannon Navarra-Lujan and Kathleen Ramos, all have terms expiring on this date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|29 min
|Chomper
|7
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|9 hr
|sammie saw it too
|18
|Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|4,975
|Good Morning Liberal
|Jan 24
|Feather River Fred
|2
|'Lunch Mob' shows support for Fairfield eateries
|Jan 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Judge rules against prosecution in Fairfield an...
|Jan 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15)
|Jan 24
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC