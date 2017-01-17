Vacaville program shelters the homele...

Vacaville program shelters the homeless from the storms

13 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The season of heavy rains and frosty temperatures may be upon us but at least in Vacaville, those seeking refuge from the storms have found it. It's been nearly three weeks since the Vacaville winter homeless sheltering program began operations, with various churches providing hosting duties to homeless clients.

