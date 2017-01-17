Vacaville police search for woman after sexual assault reports
Police are looking for the woman who allegedly groped two female employees and a male customer at the Walmart on Helen Power Drive during the holiday weekend. The first incident happened at 11:30 a.m. Sunday when police said the woman groped a female sales associate and left the store before police arrived.
