Vacaville Police Need Publica s Help Identifying Woman Accused of Groping People at Wal-Mart
The Vacaville Police Department needs the public's help identifying a woman accused of groping multiple people at Wal-Mart. The woman entered the Wal-Mart on Helen Power Drive just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Mon
|Ruffner
|2
|Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10)
|Jan 12
|Jim
|14
|Storms boost Berryessa water levels
|Jan 12
|Good News
|1
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Jan 12
|Jamfan999
|28
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Jan 1
|Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC