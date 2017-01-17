Vacaville Police Need Publica s Help ...

Vacaville Police Need Publica s Help Identifying Woman Accused of Groping People at Wal-Mart

The Vacaville Police Department needs the public's help identifying a woman accused of groping multiple people at Wal-Mart. The woman entered the Wal-Mart on Helen Power Drive just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

