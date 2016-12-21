Vacaville police arrest Fairfield man...

Vacaville police arrest Fairfield man on various weapons allegations

Police arrested a Fairfield man on a variety of weapons allegations shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. An officer noticed a vehicle with false registration tabs attached to the rear license plate at a motel on Orange Drive, police said.

