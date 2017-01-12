Vacaville planning commission prepare...

Vacaville planning commission prepares to implement General Plan policies

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Reporter

Staff will present Tuesday an overview of the city's General Plan, updated in 2015, as the commission prepares to implement some of its policies. The report will consist of the origin of general plans in California and in Vacaville, their legal basis and how they factor into land use decision making.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... 3 hr Ruffner 2
News Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Jim 14
News Storms boost Berryessa water levels Jan 12 Good News 1
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) Jan 12 Jamfan999 28
anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12) Jan 5 Phyllis clewis 19
News Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki... Jan 4 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... Jan 1 Mike 7
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 16 at 1:32PM PST

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,973,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC