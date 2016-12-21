Vacaville monarchs make move to Santa Cruz, take flight
This is a story about how eight monarch butterflies escaped the freezing temperatures of Vacaville and hitchhiked to sunny Santa Cruz thanks to Good Samaritans Rita LeRoy and Walter Rockholt of Vallejo. It all started in mid-to-late November when 12 caterpillars surfaced in our pollinator garden in Vacaville.
