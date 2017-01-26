Vacaville man to stand trial on child pornography charge

A 26-year-old Vacaville man suspected of molesting children in three states was ordered Friday to stand trial on a felony charge of possession child pornography. Tevis R. Gunter came to the attention of Vacaville police in November when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted them that a few weeks earlier someone in the Vacaville area was spotted downloading possible child pornography videos from the internet.

