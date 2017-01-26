Vacaville man to stand trial on child...

Vacaville man to stand trial on child pornography charge

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A 26-year-old Vacaville man suspected of molesting children in three states was ordered Friday to stand trial on a felony charge of possession child pornography. Tevis R. Gunter came to the attention of Vacaville police in November when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted them that a few weeks earlier someone in the Vacaville area was spotted downloading possible child pornography videos from the internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro... 10 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic 10 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News No plea as suspect in 1982 cold-case homicide a... 10 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vacaville's homeless shelter garners $110,000 (Dec '09) 18 hr Homeless 28
News Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th... Thu sammie saw it too 18
News Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09) Jan 25 Birds Landing Bob 4,975
Good Morning Liberal Jan 24 Feather River Fred 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,255 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC