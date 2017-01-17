Vacaville man suspected of burglary pleads not guilty

A man suspected of smashing a car window and stealing items from the burglarized vehicle made his first court appearance Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. Jose Alberto Rodriguez, 28, of Vacaville, was arrested last Thursday after authorities received reports of a car being broken into just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Del Rio Circle.

