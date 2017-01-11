Vacaville man faces new felony charges
A Vacaville man originally arrested on vehicle theft and evasion charges in connection to a pursuit in September by the California Highway Patrol appeared Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court on new felony charges. Andrew Gross, 27, of Vacaville, appeared in Judge Wendy Getty's courtroom Tuesday morning as attorneys and the judge discussed how to move forward with the man's outstanding felony and misdemeanor cases.
