Vacaville man dies in Highway 12 crash

A 26-year-old Vacaville man was killed Tuesday afternoon on Highway 12 just east of Lambie Road when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer rig, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man was driving west in a Buick sedan at 2:58 p.m. when he entered the eastbound lane and struck an International tractor-trailer rig driven by Randy Barroso, 46, of Tracy.

