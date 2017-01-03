Vacaville man accused of child molestation has case delayed
A 26-year-old Vacaville man suspected of molesting children in three states agreed to postpone until the end of the month his local child pornography possession case. Tevis Gunter, who has pleaded not guilty, agreed to the delay Wednesday.
