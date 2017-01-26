Vacaville City Council wishes retirin...

Vacaville City Council wishes retiring city manager well

Remarking that she has done an “absolutely wonderful job,” Vacaville Mayor Len Augustine recognized City Manager Laura Kuhn for her work for the city as she prepares to retire. Feb. 3 will be Kuhn's last day with the city, but Tuesday was her last Vacaville City Council meeting.

