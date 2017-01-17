Vacaville City Council to review mid-year budget
The Vacaville City Council will receive Tuesday a budget report and consider expenditure adjustments for the 2016-2017 fiscal year. The proposal includes a $2,529,901 increase to the General Fund budget, and a $826,766 increase to non-General Fund accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
