Vacan Estrella-Henderson sworn in as new county schools supe
Richard Bammer - The Reporter Just sworn in as superintendent of Solano County schools, Lisette Estrella-Henderson, the first Latina and only the second woman in Solano County schools history, speaks to the audience gathered for the ceremony. Raising her right hand, longtime educator Lisette Estrella-Henderson made history during a swearing-in ceremony Monday night in Fairfield, becoming the first Latina and only the second woman to lead Solano County schools, a history that dates to 1853.
