Trump presidency stokes concerns in Hispanic, Muslim communities

In some sizable corners of U.S. society, notably Hispanic and Muslim communities, the noon EST inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president will bring with it some considerable collective anxiety. While on the campaign trail, the New York businessman's comments about deporting some 11 million illegal immigrants, most of them Hispanic, building a massive wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and creating a Muslim registry prompted waves of protests and fears among some Americans, cheers among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.