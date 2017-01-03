Trial set for Vacaville man facing ve...

Trial set for Vacaville man facing vehicle theft charges

Read more: The Reporter

A Vacaville man arrested in November on a series of vehicle theft charges is set to stand trial next month, a judge and attorneys confirmed Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court. Jose Delatorre, 28, was arrested by Vacaville police Nov. 10 in connection to a stolen vehicle found near a health club in the Brown's Valley area of town.

