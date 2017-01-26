Trial pushed to July for Fairfield homicide suspects
Three men accused in a 2015 homicide in Fairfield appeared briefly Friday in Solano County Superior Court, where each of the suspects' defense attorneys agreed to delay their jury trial until July. Because of a conflict with witnesses expected to testify, the trial, originally set to begin in June, has now been pushed out until July 25 – just three days after the two-year mark since the victim's death.
