Trial pushed to July for Fairfield homicide suspects

Three men accused in a 2015 homicide in Fairfield appeared briefly Friday in Solano County Superior Court, where each of the suspects' defense attorneys agreed to delay their jury trial until July. Because of a conflict with witnesses expected to testify, the trial, originally set to begin in June, has now been pushed out until July 25 – just three days after the two-year mark since the victim's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.