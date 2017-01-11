Travis Unified leaders OK interim sup...

Travis Unified leaders OK interim supea s pay and talks to consider teacher signing bonuses

Travis Unified trustees approved the interim superintendent's contract, a proposal to negotiate a signing bonus for certain newly hired teachers, and an energy conservation contract with a Phoenix-based firm. The five-member governing board made their no-surprise decisions during Tuesday's regular once-monthly meeting in the Travis Education Center in Fairfield.

