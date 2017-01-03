Tickets still available for Martin Lu...

Tickets still available for Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative breakfast

The Fairfield-Suisun City-Vacaville section of the National Council of Negro Women will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday. The theme is "A Testament of Hope."

