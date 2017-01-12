Tickets available for Vacaville Museum Guild's Dinner for Eight
The Vacaville Museum Guild's popular fundraiser, Dinner for Eight, returns March 4 at the home of Donna and Jay Fox, the former McKevitt House, on Buck Avenue. The theme is "Vacaville's First Lady."
