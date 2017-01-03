Threat of localized flooding prompts sandbag stations, park closures
Localized flooding in downtown Fairfield, south of Texas Street, is a high probability Sunday because of high tides between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m along with heavy rains forecast beginning Friday and lasting through Monday, the city Public Works department says. Sandbags can be picked up beginning Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Fairfield's Public Works Corporation Yard, 420 Gregory St. There is a 10-bag limit.
