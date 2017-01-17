Sweet deal at Mira with bee expert

Sweet deal at Mira with bee expert

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

It takes 14 bees to create a tablespoon of honey, so it obvious took plenty to make the 40 pounds of honey that Haroon Rasheed gave to friends in 2015. Chris Ravi and Haroon Rasheed think so, which is why the Vallejo couple believe that Vallejo could easily become not only known for its bee population, but perhaps as the bee capital of the state, if not the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at... Fri moms trailer spac... 6
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) Wed jam fan 30
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... Jan 18 Birds Landing Bob 4
News Storms boost Berryessa water levels Jan 18 Birds Landing Bob 2
News Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Jim 14
anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12) Jan 5 Phyllis clewis 19
News Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki... Jan 4 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,775 • Total comments across all topics: 278,112,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC