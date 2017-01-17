Sweet deal at Mira with bee expert

It takes 14 bees to create a tablespoon of honey, so it obvious took plenty to make the 40 pounds of honey that Haroon Rasheed gave to friends in 2015. Chris Ravi and Haroon Rasheed think so, which is why the Vallejo couple believe that Vallejo could easily become not only known for its bee population, but perhaps as the bee capital of the state, if not the country.

