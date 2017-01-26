There are on the The Reporter story from Yesterday, titled Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for probable cause hearing. In it, The Reporter reports that:

A former Vacaville man who is suspected of assisting his mother commit suicide late last year made a brief appearance in Solano County Superior Court Thursday morning, where attorneys agreed to delay the setting of a probable cause hearing. Eric Capitanich, 43, now a resident of Fairfield, was arrested Jan. 6 by Vacaville police after police deemed the man played a role in aiding his mother's suicide in the month prior.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Reporter.