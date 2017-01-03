Supervisors recognize retirements, Human Trafficking Awareness month
Solano County Supervisors Erin Hannigan and Skip Thomson will begin the first meeting of 2017 by taking oaths of office to kick off another four year term. Nancy Calvo, Health Services administrator and Maternal, Child, & Adolescent Health director for Solano Public Health, will be recognized for her 28 years of dedicated public service to Solano County.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Jan 1
|Mike
|7
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|Dec 30
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|4
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Dec 29
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people
|Dec 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
