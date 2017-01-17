Students, teachers: Chance to win cash for water awareness video
A student video contest challenges you to promote the finding and fixing of water leaks, with $1,500 up for grabs by the winners. The Water Awareness Video Contest, sponsored by the Vacaville-based Solano County Water Agency and local water utilities, challenges students to create “compelling and original” 60-second public service announcement videos on a select water-efficiency topic.
