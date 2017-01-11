Storms boost Berryessa water levels
Cities are farmers who depend on Lake Berryessa water should expect to get their full share this summer thanks to the recent rainstorms. "We are looking at 100 percent water allocations for our customers," said Alex Rabidoux, senior water resources agent for the Solano County Water Authority.
