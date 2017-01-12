State court schedules oral arguments in Vacaville man's appeal of double-homicide conviction

Oral arguments were scheduled Wednesday in the effort of a Vacaville man to get his 2015 double-murder conviction and 74-years-to-life sentence overturned. A three-justice panel of the state Court of Appeals in San Francisco is scheduled to hear from lawyers for Richard R. Calkins on Feb. 1. The scheduling of the hearing came nearly a year after Calkins' lawyers and lawyers from the state Attorney General's Office opposing the possible reversal of Calkins' case submitted their written positions in the case.

