Soroptimist taking nominations for Ruby Award

Know a woman who is working to make our community a better place for women and/or girls? Soroptimist International of Vacaville is seeking nominations for its next Ruby Award: For Women Helping Women. The club invites community organizations and individuals to nominate candidates who have worked to improve the lives of women and/or girls; who have had a significant impact on the lives of women and/or girls, and who would inspire and encourage other women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.