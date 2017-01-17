Solano County finds itself in midst of another big storm
Vacaville Public Works employees clear debris from Alamo Creek at the Tulare Drive bridge Thursday in preparation for the next batch of rain storms that are expected throughout the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, in addition to high wind advisory Friday, rain is expected before 10 a.m. giving way to showers and possibly a thunderstorm.
