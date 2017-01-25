Solano County conducts homeless census

As the darkness still cradled the sun early Tuesday, hundreds of Solano residents fanned out throughout every city in the county as part of the 2017 Point in Time Count, a homeless census, if you will, conducted every two years. Put on by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the count helps determine the number of homeless neighbors living in Solano.

