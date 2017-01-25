Solano County conducts homeless census
As the darkness still cradled the sun early Tuesday, hundreds of Solano residents fanned out throughout every city in the county as part of the 2017 Point in Time Count, a homeless census, if you will, conducted every two years. Put on by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the count helps determine the number of homeless neighbors living in Solano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|1 hr
|had enough now
|15
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|2 hr
|Wanglow
|5
|Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|4,975
|Good Morning Liberal
|Tue
|Feather River Fred
|2
|'Lunch Mob' shows support for Fairfield eateries
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Judge rules against prosecution in Fairfield an...
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15)
|Tue
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC