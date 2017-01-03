Solano County braces for approaching ...

Solano County braces for approaching storm

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Reporter

THE REPORTER After a midweek rain, the sun emerged and cumulus clouds floated overhead Thursday morning at Lagoon Valley Park in Vacaville, as two Canada geese, never far from the lake, took advantage of the break in the weather that will change once again later tonight. The National Weather Service predicts a low of 34 degrees this morning, with chance of frost in some areas in and near Vacaville, but the day will be mostly sunny, with a high of 49. Rain is possibility Friday night, but the forecast calls for rain Saturday, with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12) Jan 5 Phyllis clewis 19
News Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki... Jan 4 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... Jan 1 Mike 7
News Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg... Dec 30 Birds Landing Bob 1
News a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang... Dec 29 Kasick of Pancakes 4
News Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07) Dec 29 Roy Rodriquez 30
News Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people Dec 27 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 07 at 3:13PM PST

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,702,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC