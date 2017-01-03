Solano County braces for approaching storm
THE REPORTER After a midweek rain, the sun emerged and cumulus clouds floated overhead Thursday morning at Lagoon Valley Park in Vacaville, as two Canada geese, never far from the lake, took advantage of the break in the weather that will change once again later tonight. The National Weather Service predicts a low of 34 degrees this morning, with chance of frost in some areas in and near Vacaville, but the day will be mostly sunny, with a high of 49. Rain is possibility Friday night, but the forecast calls for rain Saturday, with high temperatures in the low 50s.
