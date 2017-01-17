Smoky skies over Vacaville

Smoky skies over Vacaville

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The Rocky Hill and Markham neighborhoods of Vacaville are shrouded in a thick haze of drift smoke, the result of an early morning fire Tuesday at Hay Kingdom in Winters. Due to the heavy smoke in the air, the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District issued a statement that heavy outdoor exertion wasn't recommended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... Mon Ruffner 2
News Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Jim 14
News Storms boost Berryessa water levels Jan 12 Good News 1
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) Jan 12 Jamfan999 28
anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12) Jan 5 Phyllis clewis 19
News Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki... Jan 4 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... Jan 1 Mike 7
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,722 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC