Second annual teen summit to focus on substance abuse
With knowledge comes power and a group of Vacaville teens hope their second-annual gathering will bring awareness and empowerment to fellow youths. From 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Will C. Wood High School campus, teens will be engaged in workshops that touch on topics of concern to youths today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|51 min
|Wiggles
|1
|Good Morning Liberal
|4 hr
|Feather River Fred
|2
|'Lunch Mob' shows support for Fairfield eateries
|5 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Judge rules against prosecution in Fairfield an...
|5 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|un agenda 21
|9
|HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14)
|20 hr
|un agenda 21
|53
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Jan 18
|Birds Landing Bob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC