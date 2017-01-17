Saturday Club sets table for Sugar 'N Spice Tea party
The Saturday Club of Vacaville will host its annual Sugar 'N Spice Tea at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the clubhouse, 125 Kendal St. A silent auction and prize drawings will occur along with a traditional teddy bear parade. Tea sandwiches, desserts and beverages will be offered.
