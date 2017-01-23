Robbery suspect runs across Interstat...

Robbery suspect runs across Interstate 80 from Home Depot

Read more: The Reporter

A Fairfield man was arrested Sunday afternoon near Horse Creek Drive in Vacaville after he allegedly tried to steal from Home Depot and ran across the freeway. A loss prevention employee at the store attempted to stop Jaime Mendoza, 38, after he left the store with a large amount of merchandise just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 23 at 3:14PM PST

