Robbery suspect runs across Interstate 80 from Home Depot
A Fairfield man was arrested Sunday afternoon near Horse Creek Drive in Vacaville after he allegedly tried to steal from Home Depot and ran across the freeway. A loss prevention employee at the store attempted to stop Jaime Mendoza, 38, after he left the store with a large amount of merchandise just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
