Rehabilitation of 183 apartments where rents will drop wins OK in Vacaville
A corporation that wants to rehabilitate 183 apartments along Alamo Drive and make them available for lower rents to qualifying households won City Council approval Tuesday. ROEM Development Corporation contacted the city staff about the apartments and will work with the nonprofit Pacific Housing Inc. on the project, a city staff report said.
