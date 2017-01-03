Project would rehabilitate Alamo Garden Apartments
The Vacaville City Council will consider Tuesday approving the issuance by the California Statewide Communities Development Authority of multifamily housing revenue bonds to rehabilitate all 183 apartment units located at 1501 Alamo Drive. Renovations will include items such as new windows, heating ventilation and air conditioning, flooring, siding, appliances, updated plumbing fixtures and increased energy efficiency.
