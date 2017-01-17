Probation search nets five drug arrests
The Solano County Sheriff's Office arrested five individuals early Wednesday morning after a probation search at a Vacaville home, where they found evidence of narcotic and methamphetamines sales. Three of the five individuals remain in Solano County Jail on various drug charges related to the search, but two of the suspects have since been released from police custody, jail records show.
