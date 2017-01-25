Police arrest suspect in 1982 slaying...

Police arrest suspect in 1982 slaying of California teen

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Police in Northern California have arrested a suspect in connection with the slaying of a Vacaville teenager after she attended a neighbor's party 34 years ago Police in Northern California have arrested a suspect in connection with the slaying of a Vacaville teenager after she attended a neighbor's party 34 years ago President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to tighten border security, including his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to two... President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th... 4 hr Veronica 16
News Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests 8 hr Wanglow 5
News Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09) 9 hr Birds Landing Bob 4,975
Good Morning Liberal Tue Feather River Fred 2
News 'Lunch Mob' shows support for Fairfield eateries Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
News Judge rules against prosecution in Fairfield an... Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
Poll Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15) Tue un agenda 21 9
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC