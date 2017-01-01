PHOTOS: Vacaville police arrest 4 during welfare fraud investigation
Four people were arrested Friday morning at a apartment in Vacaville during an investigation into welfare fraud, according to police. Officers arrived to the apartment building on Callen Street to serve a search warrant to a man suspected of welfare fraud.
