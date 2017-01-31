Panel eyes park proposal for 758-home...

Panel eyes park proposal for 758-home Vacaville project

An unlit field suitable for daytime soccer, four pickleball courts and a dog park are parts of a proposed master plan for parks at Roberts Ranch, the 758 single-family home development on 248 acres at the intersection of Leisure Town and Fry roads. Vacaville city staff recommends the commission approve the park plan.

