Panel eyes park proposal for 758-home Vacaville project
An unlit field suitable for daytime soccer, four pickleball courts and a dog park are parts of a proposed master plan for parks at Roberts Ranch, the 758 single-family home development on 248 acres at the intersection of Leisure Town and Fry roads. Vacaville city staff recommends the commission approve the park plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|35 min
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Tappa
|4,976
|City gathers to support Muslim community
|Jan 29
|slay billion-head...
|7
|County bicycle safety project advances
|Jan 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro...
|Jan 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic
|Jan 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|No plea as suspect in 1982 cold-case homicide a...
|Jan 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC