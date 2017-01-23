Panel denies Vacaville convict's parole bid
A former Vacaville man who in 1993 shot his former boss four times in the parking lot of a Fairfield apartment complex, leaving him paralyzed, was denied parole Tuesday. Ondra Gwinn, then 29, ambushed his former boss and opened fire on him as he was returning home with his 5-year-old son.
