Orpheus-West choir announces three-concert 2017 season

Saying he wanted to “re-establish the brand,” longtime Vacaville choir maven David Barthelmess will lead the Orpheus-West Chamber Choir in its three-concert 2017 season. The first show will be Feb. 23, featuring Irish tenor and storyteller Emmett Cahill.

