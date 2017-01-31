Orpheus-West choir announces three-concert 2017 season
Saying he wanted to “re-establish the brand,” longtime Vacaville choir maven David Barthelmess will lead the Orpheus-West Chamber Choir in its three-concert 2017 season. The first show will be Feb. 23, featuring Irish tenor and storyteller Emmett Cahill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
