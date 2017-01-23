Oakland pair arrested with more than 50 credit cards
Two Oakland residents were arrested Friday at the Vacaville Premium Outlets after police discovered they had more than 50 credit cards obtained through fraud. The two suspects, Hasani Scott, 19, and Anrianna Davis, 23, both of Oakland, are alleged to have purchased $1,000 worth of gift cards and merchandise with the fraudulent cards, according to police.
