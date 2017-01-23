Oakland pair arrested with more than ...

Oakland pair arrested with more than 50 credit cards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Two Oakland residents were arrested Friday at the Vacaville Premium Outlets after police discovered they had more than 50 credit cards obtained through fraud. The two suspects, Hasani Scott, 19, and Anrianna Davis, 23, both of Oakland, are alleged to have purchased $1,000 worth of gift cards and merchandise with the fraudulent cards, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Morning Liberal 51 min Roudy The Second 1
HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14) 9 hr un agenda 21 53
News Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at... Jan 20 moms trailer spac... 6
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) Jan 18 jam fan 30
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... Jan 18 Birds Landing Bob 4
News Storms boost Berryessa water levels Jan 18 Birds Landing Bob 2
News Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Jim 14
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC