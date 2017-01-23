NorthBay, Soroptimists seek prom dres...

NorthBay, Soroptimists seek prom dress donations

NorthBay Healthcare and Soroptimist International of Vacaville are calling for donations of prom-style dresses, accessories, wraps, purses and shoes to support the fourth annual Operation PROMises event March 11 at the Green Valley Administration Center in Fairfield. The event provides prom wear for high school girls in Solano County who couldn't otherwise afford to attend their proms.

